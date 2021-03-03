Health departments begin expanding COVID-19 vaccine waitlist age guidelines

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

UPPER PENINSULA (WJMN) – Governor Whitmer and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have announced the expansion of vaccine eligibility starting March 8, 2021.

LMAS District Health Department announced they will open COVID-19 waitlists to individuals age 50 and older with underlying medical conditions, family members and guardians who care for children with special medical needs and individuals over the age of 60 regardless of their medical status.

LMAS District Health Department says the change comes because LMAS and Mackinac Straits Hospital, Helen Newberry Joy Hospital, Munising Memorial Hospital, and Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital have reached the majority of their 65+ population. To sign up for a vaccine at the Schoolcraft Memorial call 906-341-3775 or visit their online scheduler https://signup.com/go/hvsOZXi.

To sign up for the vaccine waitlist in Alger, Mackinac, or Luce counties visit LMASDHD.org. For assistance with scheduling an appointment the health department can be contacted Monday through Thursday 8 A.M. – 4 P.M. by dialing one of the following locations, Alger 906-387-2297; Luce 906-293-5107; or Mackinac 906-643-1100.

LMAS can also be reached through their Facebook page on Messenger at Facebook.com/LMASDHD.

Beginning Monday, March 22, vaccine eligibility will again expand to include all Michiganders 50 and older.