Health effects of loneliness and isolation in the elderly

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Some Northern Michigan University nursing students are working with Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly to shed a light on how loneliness and isolation can effect the elderly.

For many elders in the Upper Peninsula, living in isolation is already difficult enough. But, dealing with it during a pandemic can have a big impact on the elderly and their health.

“Nearly 1/4 of adults age 65 and up were considered to be socially isolated before COVID. These numbers have gotten worse since COVID,” said Brandalyn King, an NMU nursing student. “But there aren’t necessarily exact statistics yet. Older adults are at increased risk for factors such as living alone, loss of family and or friends, and chronic illness and hearing loss. Among this population, immigrants, those in the LGBTQ+ community, minorities, and victims of elderly abuse experience loneliness and social isolation more than other groups.”

There are three different ways loneliness can be described:

Developmental Loneliness – an unbalance of the desire for intimacy or need to be related to others.

Internal Loneliness – the perception of being alone, low self-esteem, poor coping strategies and feelings of guilt can cause this.

coping strategies and feelings of guilt can cause this.

Loneliness and isolation in the elderly can increase rates of anxiety, suicide, and depression.

“There’s four times the risk of premature death. There’s a 50 percent increase in dementia, 29 percent increase in heart disease, a 32 percent increase in stroke,” said NMU nursing student Nicole Austin. “Loneliness among heart failure patients is associated with a 4 times the risk of death, 68 percent increase of hospitalization, and 57 percent risk of emergency department visits.”

Here are some ways to brighten up your day:

Adopt a pet

Join a club

Make plans for a day that you know will be tough

Schedule phone calls or video chats

Physical activity

Create a regular routine

There are many different resources to reach out to if you’re dealing with isolation and loneliness: