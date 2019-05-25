Heatstroke Prevention Awareness Day is May 26
Like Local 3 News on Facebook:
Did you know that a car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes?
When a child is left alone in a car, it can lead to serious injury or death from a heatstroke, even in cooler temperatures.
According to the Michigan State Police, you can prevent accidental heatstroke by keeping these safety tips in mind:
- Never leave your child alone in a car.
- Place your bag, briefcase or something else you’re sure to need in the backseat so you’ll notice your child.
- Write yourself a note and place it where you’ll see it when you leave the vehicle.
If you see a child alone in a car, call 911.
For more heatstroke safety awareness tips, visit safekids.org/heatstroke.
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.