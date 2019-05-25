Heatstroke Prevention Awareness Day is May 26

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image courtesy MGN Online

Did you know that a car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes?

When a child is left alone in a car, it can lead to serious injury or death from a heatstroke, even in cooler temperatures.

According to the Michigan State Police, you can prevent accidental heatstroke by keeping these safety tips in mind:

Never leave your child alone in a car.

Place your bag, briefcase or something else you’re sure to need in the backseat so you’ll notice your child.

Write yourself a note and place it where you’ll see it when you leave the vehicle.

If you see a child alone in a car, call 911.

For more heatstroke safety awareness tips, visit safekids.org/heatstroke.