NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Despite the frigid temps, The Heikki Lunta Festival kicked off this evening in downtown Negaunee. The celebration of all things winter began with the lighting of the traditional bonfire, which was followed by the second annual Iron town Rail Jam, a ski and snowboard competition where skiers and snowboarders performed aerial tricks and other maneuvers. Tonight’s activities also included the tunnel of lights and the opportunity to try out your skills at Natural Track Luging, just down the road at Lucy Hill. The Upper Peninsula luge club’s Robb Cookman says this is a great chance to try a new sport unique to Negaunee.

“We’re super excited to have everybody coming into town and come in and come out and spectate here, see what it’s all about, and even if you know if there’s no room today, look on the website for coming out another day.” Said, Cookman.

Heikki Lunta festivities continue tomorrow with a fishing tournament, a fat tire bike race, snowshoe lantern tours, several cooking contests, and fireworks. For more information visit travelmarquette.com