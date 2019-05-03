Helen Newberry Joy Hospital gets photo donation for Photo/Art in Hospitals

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

Newberry, MI — Helen Newberry Joy Hospital has announced a partnership with the Foundation for Photo/Art in Hospitals to provide artwork throughout the hallways and various departments of the facility.

The photographs are intended to provide color and an atmosphere of compassion where healing is encouraged. The hospital’s Patient and Family Engagement Committee spearheaded the project. The HNJH Patient and Family Engagement Committee is made up of hospital employees and community members who meet quarterly and discuss patient and family experiences, how care is delivered to patients, materials given to patients and families, and the facility design.

By working together to improve the quality and safety of hospital care, the committee’s primary goal is to ensure that patients get the best care for their condition in a safe environment and patients and families have good experiences and feel supported while they are in the hospital.

The Foundation for Photo/Art in Hospitals is a non-profit organization that provides the framed art at no charge to the facility. The unique mission of the Foundation for Photo/Art in Hospitals is to place large, framed photographs of nature and beautiful places from around the world in hospitals to give comfort and hope to patients and their families, visitors, and caregivers. Studies show that nature art has a beneficial effect on relieving a patient’s stress and anxiety.

Foundation Founder, Elaine Poggi, who is also a contributing photographer states, “I have been given a gift: I am aware of and can see the world’s beauty all around me. I capture this beauty with my camera, and then my greatest joy is to share it with those who are suffering in hospitals.” Since the Foundations creation in 2002, they have placed over 7,000 photos in more than 400 healthcare facilities on all 7 continents. For more information on the Foundation for Photo/Art in Hospitals, visit their website www.healingphotoart.org.