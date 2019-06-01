Helen Newberry Joy Hospital Receives 2019 Governor’s Award of Excellence

Follow @WJMN_Local3

NEWBERRY – Helen Newberry Joy Hospital has received MPRO’s 2019 Governor’s Award of

Excellence for Outstanding Achievement in Effective Reporting and Measurement.

This year, more than 130 Michigan hospitals, physician practices, nursing homes, inpatient psychiatric

facilities, ambulatory surgery centers and home health agencies were honored with the Governor’s Award of Excellence. This award recognizes participants for their dedication and success in improving healthcare quality and patient safety in Michigan. To be eligible for the award, participants must have achieved, maintained and continually improved in specific and rigorous milestones related to the award they received.

“We are fortunate to be able to partner with Helen Newberry Joy Hospital and all the other dedicated

organizations across the state of Michigan,” said MPRO President and CEO Leland Babitch, M.D., MBA. “To be able to recognize these outstanding accomplishments with the Governor’s office highlights the importance of improving healthcare quality in our state.”

The Governor’s Award of Excellence was first developed in 2003. The current award is based upon work from 2017-2018 in the following areas:

· Improving heart health

· Increasing adult immunizations

· Lowering the risk of infection in hospitals

· Effective reporting and measurement

· Improving care in nursing homes

· Increasing identification of behavioral health conditions

· Improving diabetes management

“HNJH is honored by this acknowledgment that our healthcare team is delivering effective, safe, and efficient, care to our patients,” commented Scott Pillion, HNJH CEO.

Award recipients were honored May 8, 2019 at Eagle Eye Golf Course in Bath Township, MI.

For more information about the Governor’s Award of Excellence, including a list of winners, visit

www.mpro.org/gae2019.