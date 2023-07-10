High speed internet is on its way to the Germfask region of Schoolcraft County.

Highline Internet gave a presentation at the Germfask town hall meeting where they explained what it means to the public as they install their fiber internet. They gave details on speeds, pricing, discount eligibility and answered questions from the audience.

Bethany Leiter said Highline focuses on bringing fiber internet to rural areas, and that it’s monumental for these areas to finally get connected.

“This is a very heartfelt project that was actually initiated by the federal government giving these federal grants out to people and businesses in order for us to be able to run that fiber internet to all these rural homes that we can help now,” said Leiter. “So yes, we are a business, but at the same time, we are extremely community oriented.”

Highline will be installing service in the area this summer. If you missed tonight’s meeting, there will be several other meetings in the eastern U.P. You can see these events on their Facebook page.