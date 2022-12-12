Tucked away in an unassuming house on the former KI Sawyer property is a Christmas wonderland.

All this Christmas finery is the work of just one woman, Sharon Groff…and to say she embodies the true spirit of Christmas, well that’s an understatement.

“I’m very proud of what I’ve done. Says Groff. “I’m very proud of what I do. And I like giving back to people. That’s my main reason is I like to give back.”

Sharon has Christmas in her blood, and all of her exhibits are an homage to her ancestors. From an early age, Sharon knew that Christmas was her calling.



“I fell in love with it,” Groff recalls. “I think it’s something grandma was told. me it was in our genes. So, my children have it, and I do it, my sisters do it”

No matter where you look, Santa is watching. And watching, and watching, as each of the 16 rooms in her house are carefully and purposefully designed to showcase her incredible collection of yuletide memorabilia.

“I guess I want other people to be as happy in their lives as I am in mine,” Sharon says. “Because I truly enjoy doing this.”

Sharon opens her house up to the public, who are welcome to tour her home for a charitable donation and one non-perishable can of food. Everything Sharon takes in goes to a local charity. She also shares much of her collection with those less fortunate. For Sharon Christmas is a time for giving.

“if I invite people in to view what I’ve done, and they can donate a small monetary amount, and a can good, then I donate that out too.” said Groff.”

For those wanting to visit this Christmas marvel, Sharon is offering tours until mid-January.