MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — A homeowner was treated for smoke inhalation and minor burns following a kitchen fire early Saturday morning in Marquette, according to the city fire department.

Firefighters arrived at 2005 Neidhart just after midnight Saturday where they saw some smoke coming from the home. A resident at the home verified everyone was out of the residence.

Once inside the home, firefighters were able to contain the flames to the kitchen area. The scene was officially cleared shortly before 3 a.m.

One firefighter was treated for a minor puncture wound following the incident.