Honor Credit Union to hold run/walk to benefit Gwinn Area Community Schools

GWINN-- The Honor Kids Fun Run/Walk welcomes all ages on Sunday, September 9, and offers an estimated 2.5-mile run and walk, activities, and an opportunity to donate school supplies to students in the Gwinn School District.

The race will begin at Honor Credit Union’s Gwinn branch with registration at 12 pm and end at Peter Nordeen Park. Activities with the Forsyth Police and Fire Departments will follow the race at Nordeen park. Food and refreshments from local restaurants will be available for purchase.

Instead of paying a monetary registration fee, attendees are encouraged to donate school supplies at the time of registration to local K-12 students in the Gwinn School District. Acceptable donations include backpacks, new shoes, clothes, various school supplies, and monetary donations.

“This is our first year putting this event on for the Gwinn Community,” comments Honor’s Gwinn Branch Manager, Jamie Gollakner. “The race is a great way for the community to come together and provide support for all ages in our school district, not just elementary. “As for the dunk tank,” Gollakner said, “I challenge everyone to get me into the water and come be part of the fun!”

There is no monetary race registration fee. Registration begins at 12pm at Honor Credit Union’s Gwinn branch, located at 145 E State Highway M35, on Sunday, September 9, with the race to follow at 1 pm. To register in advance, stop by the branch.

For more information call 800.442.2800, or visit www.honorcu.com