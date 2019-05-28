Follow @WJMN_Local3

MICHIGAN– Many people spent the day honoring those who gave their lives for our country.

Including in Lower Michigan at Fort Custer National Cemetery.

The smell of fresh flowers when you walk through Fort Custer.

Michael Johnson, a U.S. Army veteran says, ”We are laying roses on the gravestones of our fallen soldiers.”

The sound of young cadets chanting in unison. Just two of the ways veterans are honored on Memorial Day.

Michael Johnson says, “It means a lot because I had friends that died overseas with me.”

Michael Johnson served in the United States Army for 12 years.

“I did four deployments between Iraq and Afghanistan,” continues Johnson.

Johnson says when he sees the Southwest Michigan young Marines group paying their respect it gives him hope.

He adds, “Shows a lot of character and it teaches them to respect the ones that have fallen for all the freedoms they have.”

Elisha Hodge heads the foundation for Fort Custer and is the owner of Plumeria Botanical Boutique

Hodge says, “This is part of the Memorial Day flower foundation that started in Arlington.”

She continues, “It’s amazing how many lives were touched by the cemetery.”

The Memorial Day Flower Foundation was able to lay a rose on 7,000 veterans graves. She says it wouldn’t be possible without the help of the community.