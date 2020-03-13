Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

HOT Plate Pottery & Art Studio provides take-home kits for families staying home due to Coronavirus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Hot Plate Pottery & Art Studio

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — With no personal contact being recommended with the Coronavirus pandemic, local businesses are trying some new techniques to keep their customers busy.

Hot Plate Pottery & Art Studio in downtown Marquette is offering a take-home kit for families who are staying home from school or work.

Providing families with brushes, paint, pottery objects, canvas, and making sure that everything they provide stays sanitized.

“Well, we’ve always offered to go kits, but it’s definitely a great reason to ramp it up,” said Melissa Sprouse, Owner, Hot Plate Pottery & Art Studio.

We’ve never offered delivery before, but we figured there’s a lot of people who are really nervous and we wanted to reach out to them and provide that for them too. One of the things we are going to start to do is actually offer some classes online, so we’ll deliver a kit to you for canvas and pottery painting and then you’ll log into your computer on the day of the class and kind of follow along, talk to your instructor, and that kind of thing.”

Hot Plate is willing to pick up these art projects from your home for a small fee. They will also continue to be open during normal business hours.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Special Olympics: Athlete Spotlight

Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics powerlifters get ready for competition"

Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Cross Country Skiing"

Special Olympics Basketball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Basketball"

Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Michigan Area 36 2020 U.P. Winter Games"

Special Olympics: Downhill Ski

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics: Downhill Ski"

Special Olympics Figure Skating

Thumbnail for the video titled "Special Olympics Figure Skating"

Polar Plunge for Special Olympics

Thumbnail for the video titled "Polar Plunge for Special Olympics"

Latest News Video

LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "LOCAL 3 FRIDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 3/13/2020"

Local 3 makes cards for Spread Goodness Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local 3 makes cards for Spread Goodness Day"

Spread Goodness Day 2020 cookie drop off

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spread Goodness Day 2020 cookie drop off"

MAPS to still provide meals, JJ Packs to students during school closures

Thumbnail for the video titled "MAPS to still provide meals, JJ Packs to students during school closures"

Dig's Gastropub opens pop-up food bank to help feed families

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dig's Gastropub opens pop-up food bank to help feed families"

Marquette County Sheriff's Office March Update Part Two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Marquette County Sheriff's Office March Update Part Two"