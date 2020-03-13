HOT Plate Pottery & Art Studio provides take-home kits for families staying home due to Coronavirus

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — With no personal contact being recommended with the Coronavirus pandemic, local businesses are trying some new techniques to keep their customers busy.

Hot Plate Pottery & Art Studio in downtown Marquette is offering a take-home kit for families who are staying home from school or work.

Providing families with brushes, paint, pottery objects, canvas, and making sure that everything they provide stays sanitized.

“Well, we’ve always offered to go kits, but it’s definitely a great reason to ramp it up,” said Melissa Sprouse, Owner, Hot Plate Pottery & Art Studio.

We’ve never offered delivery before, but we figured there’s a lot of people who are really nervous and we wanted to reach out to them and provide that for them too. One of the things we are going to start to do is actually offer some classes online, so we’ll deliver a kit to you for canvas and pottery painting and then you’ll log into your computer on the day of the class and kind of follow along, talk to your instructor, and that kind of thing.”

Hot Plate is willing to pick up these art projects from your home for a small fee. They will also continue to be open during normal business hours.