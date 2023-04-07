HOUGHTON, Mich. (WJMN) – The Methodist Churches in Hancock and Houghton took part in what is hoped will be a Good Friday tradition. This was the inaugural Cross-Walk, where members of both congregations took turns carrying a cross from the First United Methodist Church in Hancock to the Grace United Methodist Church in Houghton. The congregants conducted the Cross-Walk to symbolize when Jesus carried the cross through Jerusalem on what we now call Good Friday. Pastor of the Grace United Methodist Church, Eric Falker remarked on the significance of the crosswalk, and how passersby reacted.

“It’s simply a small parade with a cross, a homemade cross that represents the journey that Jesus took from the time that he was convicted, if you will, to the place where he was actually crucified. and we wanted our congregations to have a little bit of that feeling of what is it like to carry your own cross, the people that were watching us, there were some interesting reactions. some people would kind of look away like, oh, this is a private thing. Are we allowed to see some people honked some people waved or a few members of our congregation that were driving home, waved and said hello to us. and was interesting, there were a few people that stopped, and kind of stood to the side, almost like when you have a funeral procession, and they were giving us the respect, as they saw we were walking through town, carrying this cross it was really neat to see that unfold.” Said Pastor Falker.

Pastor Falker hopes this will be the first in a new Good Friday tradition of carrying the cross over The Portage Canal between the two communities.