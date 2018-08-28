Houghton man faces child sexually abusive material charges

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Houghton County Sheriff's Office

The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force is announcing the arrest of Nathaniel George Shapiro, 27 of Houghton, following an investigation into his online activity.

The investigation revealed Shapiro, a Michigan Technological University student, had been uploading child sexually abusive material on campus since May. ICAC members worked closely with campus police and staff as well as the Houghton County Sheriff’s Department to investigate him.

Shapiro was arrested on campus, Monday, Aug. 20, and has been charged with three counts of possession of child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime. At the time of his arrest, Shapiro was found in possession of a large number of digital devices. He has been arraigned and bond was set at $10,000.

Each count of possession of child sexually abusive material carries a maximum penalty of four years in prison and/or $10,000 fine. Each count of using a computer to commit a crime carries a maximum penalty of seven years in prison and/or $5,000 fine.

The MSP CCU encourages parents to speak to their children about the safe use of the internet. There are many resources available to parents to assist in keeping children safe online. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children provides a comprehensive list of resources on their website at http://www.missingkids.org.

If you have information regarding possible child exploitation, report it to the Cyber Tipline at http://www.missingkids.org/cybertipline.