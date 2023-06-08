It’s a beautiful night for a boat ride.

Captain Jason Swain, owner of Keweenaw Boat Tours operates a very specialized, unique, and private experience on the water. His 24-foot cabin cruiser, The Keweenaw Explorer, takes on a maximum of only 6 passengers. I was invited on board his sunset cruise which embarks from Houghton’s Bridgeview Park. My shipmates on this voyage are members of the Visit Keweenaw staff. Tonight’s cruise takes us from downtown Houghton, through the portage canal, and out into Lake Superior just in time to say goodnight to the setting sun.

Visit Keweenaw’s Jesse Wiederhold explains why seeing the canal by boat is such a unique experience.

“It’s just a unique way to see these things that you wouldn’t normally see I would go out on the boat today and you can only see that Waterfall by boat some of these things you can’t just walk to.” Said, Wiederhold.

As a veteran of the US Coast Guard and a resident of the Keweenaw, Captain Swain knows a lot about the local waterways, including the rich history of the Portage Canal.

“Before 1855 when the soo locked for built there was no shipping traffic that was able to come in or out of Lake Superior so after the locks are built and shipping traffic did start floating North here the copper mining days were starting to Boom here in the Copper Country as well so there’s a lot of people good Services copper coming in and out of the area so they needed to widen the channel so if both ends of this 22 Mile Long Waterway was just a small River in Creek that wasn’t navigable by vessel so in order to get is the lower What’s called the lower entrance or the South End of the Southeastern and the peninsula was stretched first so the bigger ships could make it into Hancock and then it took about another 10 years to complete the north side where we were this evening so the ships can now make it through the 22 Mile pass on the way to Duluth.” Said Capt. Swain.

With the Keweenaw Peninsula surrounded on all sides by water, boating is very popular. From Cruise ships to kayaks, there is something for everyone.

“Cruise ships are coming in now too so just in general boating is becoming more popular the Great Lakes cruise ship industry is expected to grow so much this year and that’s only going to translate it to you know more personal watercraft tours as well.” Explained Wiederhold.

Amanda Makela, owner of 2nd sand bar productions shared this breathtaking vista of some of the most remote portions of the Keweenaw. Places only approachable from a boat. With tourism, in general, growing at a record pace in the UP, it seems people are willing to go the extra mile to enjoy scenery like this.

Jesse Wiederhold of Visit Keweenaw says… “July August we’re looking at projections and they’re ahead of last year, so tourism is continuing to grow each and every year.”

For more information on Keweenaw Boat Tours, visit https://www.keweenawboattours.com/