How $65 million for schools across the state impacts U.P. districts

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – $65 million is on its way to Michigan schools to help provide safety equipment and resources for districts most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announcing Wednesday afternoon, the money is coming from the federal “CARES” Act money in the governor’s emergency education relief fund.

The dollars are being divided to schools based on the number of economically disadvantaged students, special education students, and the number of English language learners. Whitmer says this money should be used for things like buying PPE or laptops and wireless internet hotspots.

$65 million may seem like a lot of money. But when you break it up between districts across the state, those numbers get a lot smaller.

Local 3 News contacted the Gov. Whitmer’s office and received a list of estimated amounts to be distributed among schools.

One of the more interesting things found is schools in Dickinson and Keweenaw counties will not get any money.

In Alger and Baraga counties, they are both set to receive more than 60 thousand dollars.

In Chippewa County, Sault Ste. Marie Schools will be funded one of the highest amounts in the region, with more than $122-thousand allocated to them.

In Delta County – Escanaba Public Schools also with a high total, around $138-thousand, but none for Gladstone or Rapid River.

In Luce County, Tahquamenon Area Schools who we talked to a few weeks ago, said one of its biggest challenges are internet connectivity for virtual learning. They are set to receive more than $37-thousand.

Gwinn Area Community Schools is getting the most in Marquette County with more than $75-thousand. Marquette, Ishpeming, and Negaunee public schools will not receive any money.

In Menominee County, more than $160-thousand will be split between 7 school districts.

In Ontonagon County, more than $30-thousand.

In Schoolcraft County, nearly $50-thousand.

Another challenge Gov. Whitmer hopes these funds will address is the need for childcare.

“They can use their buildings to provide spaces where children can learn in small groups,”said Whitmer. “They can partner with community based organizations to make sure that working families have options and the funds I’m announcing today can be used to funds can be used to make sure every student is safe and healthy during this school year.”

Mental health services, addressing learning loss and providing additional training for teachers are all included in the potential uses for this money.

To see the list of all school districts in the state and where the money will go, click here.

