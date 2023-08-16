UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy is drawing attention to the thousands of dollars spent to clean up and reuse abandoned tires around the Upper Peninsula. Scrap tires left in the environment become breeding grounds for mosquitos and become potential fire risks. The state agency announced Wednesday over $760,000 has been given to communities in the region for scrap tire recycling and removal projects.

Among the sponsored recycling projects is the recent work done on County Road 607 in Dickinson County. EGLE reports over 3,500 scrap tires were used by the Dickinson County Road Commission to repair those sections. EGLE also claims the rubberized asphalt performs better in the cold. The project in total cost about $650,000.

Ontonagon County was given nearly $60,000 by the agency to remove tires buried along a 1.5 mile stretch of the Lake Superior shoreline. that were breaking free and floating up and down the shore. The tires were originally put in place to stabilize the shoreline, but according to EGLE, rising water levels and changing weather caused them to come out of place. 205 tires were recovered in the removal effort.

Applications are open until September 29 for the Scrap Tire Cleanup Grant. Anyone who owns property littered with old and abandoned tires can request funding. Local governments can request funds for roadside cleanup grants. Sites with tires littered before 1991 are first in line.

Scrap Tire market Development Grants are also available to fund up to half of projects demonstrating new or increased use of scrap tires in manufacturing or road projects. Proposals more likely to get funded may promise to use more scrap tires, demonstrate a new use for the tires, or show a likely market for a new product.

People interested in either grant program can find details to apply on the agency’s website.