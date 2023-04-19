MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Michigan State Police (MSP) are reminding U.P. residents to report any and all damage sustained to personal property as a result of ongoing rapidly melting snow.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer activated the State Emergency Operations Center in the U.P. on Monday as water from melting snow is affecting roads, bridges, other infrastructure in local communities.

The Governor has declared a state of emergency in Houghton and Gogebic Counties, while Ontonagon, Baraga, and Marquette Counties have declared local emergencies. MSP says in a release that the latter counties are expected to be added to the state declaration in the coming days.

As officials continue to monitor the situation, residents and business owners in Houghton, Gogebic, Ontonagon, Baraga, Marquette counties, as well as the neighboring counties of Keweenaw, Iron, Dickinson, Menominee, Alger, and Delta, are asked to take photos and report all damage caused by water.

Reports can be made online by filling out a survey here. Those who do not have internet access or require further assistance can call 211 to speak with an operator who will assist with reporting damage.

“It’s important that any and all damage is reported, no matter how big or small,” said Marquette County Emergency Manager Brian Hummel. “It’s essential that we have an accurate assessment to apply for state and federal aid. We ask everyone to join together in this effort for the greater good of all our neighbors in the region.”

You can stay up to date with ongoing weather conditions on the Local 3 Weather page