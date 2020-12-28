Human remains of missing Milwaukee man found in Athelstane

Local News

by: Brenda Ordonez

Posted: / Updated:

MARINETTE, Wis. (WFRV) – A couple walking in the Town of Athelstane on Saturday discovered human remains belonging to a missing Milwaukee man hanging from a tree, according to the Marinette County Sheriff’s Office.

On Saturday afternoon a couple walking along their wooded property located in Athelstane reportedly discovered human remains hanging from a tree.

Officials say it appeared the human remains had been there for “quite some time.”

After further investigation, the Sheriff’s Office determined the human remains belonged to a missing Milwaukee man, Benjamin Bodwin.

Deputies reveal Bodwin was 54 years old when he went missing back in August of 2018 after allegedly leaving his broken down vehicle at a business in Athelstane.

Officers believe no foul play is suspected.

The Medical Examiner has ruled this to be a suicide. Officials report Bodwin’s family has been notified of this discovery.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow Us

WJMN Local 3

SISU

Trending Stories