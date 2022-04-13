UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Transportation will begin upgrades next week on I-75 north of St. Ignace to south of Sault Ste. Marie.

Work is expected to last from Tuesday, April 19 to Friday, Oct. 14, and will include about 57 miles of freeway sign upgrades, overhead sign structures, guardrail upgrades and reflective roadside delineators in Mackinac and Chippewa counties.

At least one lane of traffic will be open at all times during the construction, and all work will be performed during daytime hours.

The project will cost $3.3 million and, according to MDOT, will support around 47 jobs.