HANCOCK, Mich. (WJMN) – The Western Upper Peninsula Planning and Development Region (WUPPDR) has announced it will hold four in-person applicant assistance sessions in January to apply for energy-efficient home repairs and upgrades. WUPPDR was awarded a $500,000 grant in November to fund the repairs through the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy Efficiency (MI-HOPE) program.

WUPPDR says it will use the funds for repair or replacement of roofs, windows, insulation, heating systems, and water heaters for selected applicants living in single-family owner-occupied homes.

The MI-HOPE program is an extension of the state’s Neighborhood Enhancement Program, which provides funds to local governments and non-profit organizations to assist with energy-efficiency housing projects in Michigan.

Applications for the program are completed online. For anyone in need of assistance in completing the application or those who do not have internet access, WUPPDR is partnering with Upper Peninsula Michigan Works! to provide laptops at the following four events to help residents in Baraga and Houghton Counties complete the application:

Tuesday, January 3, 2023 from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. in the WUPPDR conference room on the 8th floor of 400 Quincy Street in Hancock Wednesday, January 4, 2023 from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. in the L’Anse Village Office located at 101 N. Main St. in L’Anse Tuesday, January 10, 2023 from 1 p.m.- 3 p.m. in the WUPPDR conference room on the 8th floor of 400 Quincy Street in Hancock Wednesday, January 11, 2023 from 5 p.m.- 7 p.m. in the Community Room of the Portage Lake District Library located at 58 Huron St. in Houghton.

Applicants planning to attend the events should bring the following documents: Proof of homeownership (property tax document and/or deed), proof of income of all wage earners in the home, recent property tax receipt, photo IDs, proof of homeowners insurance, current utility bills, and exterior photo of the home.

Grants are available for households at 300% or below the Federal Poverty Guidelines, with grant recipients expected to be awarded in late January. All projects are anticipated to be completed by September 30, 2026.

WUPPDR included the following informational sheet about the program:

You can read more about WUPPDR’s housing programs and services here.