MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – With colder weather on the way, most golfers hang up their clubs until spring, leaving golf courses deserted. But that’s all about to change. UP Indoor Golf officially opened its doors today in Marquette. This new facility uses realistic golf simulators, allowing golfers to work on their entire game, from driving the ball to putting. It even has hazards to be on the lookout for. Co-owner Lindsey Mattson believes the local golf community will embrace the idea of indoor golf.

“My husband came up with the idea of but indoor golf simulator. We both thought that there was a need in the area for activity during the winter and we thought there was a large enough golf community here in the community.”

The simulators that they use can be programmed to simulate some of the most iconic courses from around the world, from Pebble Beach to St. Andrews in Scotland. For avid golfer, George Porter, UP Indoor Golf is something he has been waiting for.

“I’ve been wanting to place like just open up I’ve been wanting to be able to golf in the wintertime and the closest simulator to here I think is Green Bay, which is a three-hour drive. I’m only 10 minutes away. So I’m 100% going to be coming here in the wintertime as much as I can.”

The simulators use high-speed cameras and infrared sensors to accurately mimic actual play. But it’s not just for golf. With these simulators, you can choose to play soccer, Frisbee Golf, hockey, and even zombie dodgeball for the kids. But back to golf… George Porter is hoping that hitting balls in a simulator will improve his golf game when it’s time to hit the links in the spring.

“I mean, this really tells you what you’re doing. When you slice it tells you your spins, your launch angle, your distances, and anything you need to want to work on. You know you want to be able to hit a low ball or hit a one and learn how to do that you can come here, and it’ll tell you what you’re doing wrong.”

UP Indoor Golf is expecting to add one-on-one coaching, classes, and tutoring to its lineup. For reservations and pricing information, you can visit their website: UP-Indoorgolf.com