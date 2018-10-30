Iron County Sheriff asking for help locating missing man

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

IRON COUNTY -- The Iron County Sheriff's Office is asking for help locating a missing person.

Jay Dee Luckey, a 47-year-old Missouri man, was last seen on Wednesday, October 24, in the Iron River area.

He is described as a while male, brown hair, brown eyes, and about 6 feet tall.

Police ask that if anyone has information on Luckey's location to contact the Iron County Sheriff's Office at 906-875-0650.