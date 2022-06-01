IRON COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Iron County Sheriff Mark Valesano has announced he plans to retire from his position later this summer.

Sheriff Valesano has served as Iron County Sheriff since 2008 and has spent a total of 38 years in law enforcement. His retirement will be effective as of August 2, 2022.

Valesano wrote the following as part of a release posted to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page:

It has been quite a ride taken with the many men and women that I have worked with and those that worked for me, so many memories. I have made friendships and life long bonds with many of them. When we choose this profession it is because we have a calling to be public servants, and in order to do this job we need a lot of support. Support from each other, support from our community and most importantly the support we get from our families at home. There is also a lot of sacrifice that comes with being the spouse and children of a police officer. They have to endure shift work, working on holidays and weekends and having to attend functions alone with the kids for which I will be forever grateful. I am thankful for all the support I have received and the relationships I have made over the years. Although we don’t get paid much for all of the things we have to see and do, I feel that I am a rich man. Thank you to everyone that has worked to make our Sheriff’s Office a professional agency with the goal of serving the citizens of Iron County. Ciao.

Sheriff Mark Valesano

According to Michigan Sheriff’s Association, Sheriff Valesano graduated with a bachelor’s degree from Northern Michigan University. He also is a graduate of the NMU’s Police Academy.

Previously, Valesano served as an Iron County patrol deputy and was a D.A.R.E. officer for 10 years. Valesano served as a police officer with the Crystal Falls City Police Department before joining the Iron County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Valesano has also held professional seats on the U.P. Michigan Municipal Risk Management Board, Iron County Kinship Board, the Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Board, and the Iron County Collaborative Board.