Iron Mountain, Kingsford winter parking bans

Residents of Iron Mountain and Kingsford are reminded that the overnight winter parking ban goes into effect Thursday, November 1st and runs through March 31st.

The winter parking ban prohibits parking of vehicles on streets, alleys and city owned parking lots between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

Both Director Mattson and Director Metras stated that officers will not begin enforcing the overnight parking ban until the first measurable snowfall.

Residents of both cities should keep abreast of approaching weather systems forecasting snow and remove their vehicles from streets, alleys and city owned parking lots as enforcement will begin the first evening with measurable snowfall without any further notice.