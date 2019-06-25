Iron Mountain tourism conference

Follow @WJMN_Local3

IRON MOUNTAIN — Tourism is a growing portion of the Upper Peninsula economy.

The Connecting Tourism Communities Conference held in Iron Mountain today began at 9 a.m. and featured 17 different speakers from around Michigan and a keynote speaker who is the owner of Contrast Coffee Company in Iron Mountain.

The conference focused on strategies communities can take to market themselves and improve the opportunities that today’s tourists want.

Downtown Development Authority Director, Paula Craven, says, “I think that this is a great opportunity for the U.P. I think that we have a beautiful space up here in the U.P. and great communities that are doing a lot of things, but this is a great opportunity for us to come together and collaborate and help promote each other and really help create a destination point for people.”

For more information about the tourism conference visit downtownironmountain.com.