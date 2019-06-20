Iron Ore Heritage Trail chosen as Pure Michigan Designated Trail

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

The Iron Ore Heritage Trail which is a 47-mile, year-round, multi-use, interpretive trail that stretches across the Marquette Iron Range from Harvey to Republic has been named a Pure Michigan Designated Trail.

This designation is the result of a combined effort between Pure Michigan and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) to generate further awareness of Michigan’s strong position as the nation’s trail state.

The Iron Ore Heritage Trail met the four key criteria for designation, which required it to provide a quality trail experience; clear information for users; broad community support; and a sustainable business, maintenance, and marketing plan.

2019 marks the first round of designations in which six trails and four communities were recognized as the inaugural Pure Michigan trails and Pure Michigan Trail Towns. The IOHT was the only trail in the Upper Peninsula that was selected.

However, the City of Houghton and Village of Newberry were among the designated trail towns.

“It’s a great honor to receive this designation,” shared Carol Fulsher, Administrator, Iron Ore Heritage Recreation Area, “The IOHT has been a labor of love for many volunteers, supporters, and municipalities, to earn this recognition supports the vision of this trail and the communities it serves.”