Irontown Talk: A community connection for Negaunee

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – At Local 3 News, our slogan is, “Your stories. Your community.” It’s a statement we focus our efforts on, and everyone who works there embodies the phrase. When our Station Operations Manager, Tony Stagliano, a lifelong Yooper, talked with people in Negaunee, he saw a need not being met. While working at home, taking care of his kids and being a supportive husband, Tony took it on himself on his own time to organize an online event called, “Irontown Talk.”

This Saturday night at 7 p.m. Tony is hosting the online gathering. It’s a way to connect the people of Negaunee with each other and community leaders. He even created a Facebook page to as a public resource for the event.

“Negaunee people care about Negaunee people and we all care about our little city in the U.P. I’m banking on that everybody will get in the pioneer spirit. We’re going to get together and have fun. It’s not all negative news about COVID. We’re going to have a relaxed, party atmosphere, but we’re going to get some important information too.”

Included in Saturday’s event are Negaunee City Manager Nate Heffron, Superintendent Dan Skewis, along with Robert Delongchamp, manager of Negaunee’s only grocery store and Captain Doug Winters from the Salvation Army.

The event is free and streaming live on the Irontown Talk Facebook page.

You can also listen, and call in with your questions or comments using the Pod Bean Podcast app.

