Is Michigan's no-fault law unconstitutional?

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan filed a lawsuit this afternoon in U-S District Court in Detroit with the goal of having Michigan's no-fault law declared unconstitutional.

According to the Radio Results Network, Duggan was joined yesterday by eight motorists who are also plaintiffs in the case.

Upper Peninsula State Representative Beau LaFave sponsored legislation that would have made big changes to the no-fault system, but it failed to get enough votes in the state house. He tells the Radio Results Network that he supports the mayor's move.

“The mayor and I don’t agree on much,” LaFave (R-Iron Mountain) told RRN News. “But on this particular lawsuit, and the fact that Michigan has the highest car insurance prices in the nation, we’re in 100-percent agreement. Michigan no-fault needs to be repealed and we need to go to what’s called a ‘tort state’ which is what all of our bordering states have.”

LaFave says he hopes the mayor’s lawsuit will drive ---no pun intended--- the state legislature to approve changes that would lower the car insurance premiums both in Detroit, and across the state of Michigan.

The following is a press release from Rep. Beau LaFave's office.

State Rep. Beau LaFave, of Iron Mountain, today responded to the latest controversy regarding Michigan’s highest-in-the-nation car insurance rates.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, along with eight motorists from across the state, filed a lawsuit earlier today in U.S. District Court in Detroit deeming Michigan’s no-fault law unconstitutional. The group seeks fair rates for drivers statewide.

“The mayor of Detroit and I don’t typically see eye-to-eye, but when it comes to our unaffordable, ridiculously burdensome car insurance rates, I stand with him shoulder-to-shoulder,” said LaFave, who serves on the House Insurance Committee. “While I cannot comment on the premise of the lawsuit, I do want to make it clear that I stand ready at any time to finally deliver much-deserved relief for hard-working, Yooper families.”

Mayor Duggan joined LaFave in fall 2017 to publicly announce a plan that would lower car insurance rates by:

· Giving drivers choice on their personal injury protection (PIP) coverage;

· Exempting seniors with retiree health coverage from purchasing PIP to avoid duplicative coverage;

· Establishing a fee-schedule to rein in out-of-control medical charges for auto accident injuries; and

· Creating a fraud authority to crack down on fraud and abuse.

“Special interest groups and lawyers are cashing in while families living paycheck-to-paycheck are being taken advantage of,” LaFave said. “Michigan’s no-fault system is failing drivers, and the plan I sponsored last fall would have ended it. If it takes a lawsuit to do so, however, then so be it.”

LaFave also noted Michigan’s average full-coverage premium cost – nearly $2,400 per year – is more than $1,000 above the national average and twice as high as neighboring states like Wisconsin.