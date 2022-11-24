The 10th annual Ishpeming Turkey trot took place this morning in what race organizers call the best weather in the event’s history, and accordingly, today’s run saw the highest amount of participants ever.

For 10 years The Ishpeturkey trot has been raising money to support the Hematite’s Power Packs program, an effort to provide meals to area school children on weekends when school lunch programs are unavailable. Race organizer Tyler Gauthier says lack of awareness is a big problem.

“It’s an unspoken problem in our community that not many people are aware of.” Said Gauthier. “But it’s definitely there. And we just try to make it more apparent to everybody and it’s helped fight that hunger. You know, I don’t think we’ll ever solve it, but we can be part of the solution to fight it.”

Nearly 300 happy Turkey Trotters came out for today’s 5K run/walk. Each with a different way to reach the finish line but is bound by a common cause to help the communities children. Lindsay Bean ran the distance in a full turkey costume.

“I think that there’s a pretty great need in Ishpeming and Marquette County and a lot of rural areas. Said Bean. “it’s not known quite as much, and probably really challenging right now, because inflation is high. And so that’s really, I think, squeezing some of the lower income brackets. And so that’s probably putting higher demand on to programs like this that provide food for kids.”

Starting and ending at Ishpeming high school, the relatively short run ended with a family fair and raffle in the school’s gym.

Further donations can be made at their website: www.ishpeturkey.com