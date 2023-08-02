ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The Ishpeming City Council has a new board member.

In a unanimous vote, Renelle Halverson was chosen to replace Council Member Stuart Skauge who died on June 16th of this year. There was some controversy involved, as the council violated its own charter by extending the time window candidates have to file for the position, allowing two more candidates to enter the race. Several residents voiced their disapproval of the council for extending the time to file beyond the 30 days as stated in the Ishpeming’s charter. Halverson, who is a nurse, is looking forward to working with the community.

“After going out and getting petitions found that other people in that also had some basic complaints that they just didn’t feel like we’re being addressed. So, I just want to move forward with that. I want to work with these people on the council. I definitely am going to make it a priority to speak with the people in our city. That’s, I think the biggest complaint that I heard was we’re not listening. So we’re gonna listen.” Said Halverson.

Halverson goes on to say that better roads will be her priority while in office.