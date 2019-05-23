Ishpeming man arrested for assault in Marquette

The Marquette Police Department responded to a complaint of a Felonious Assault on the 400 Block of W. Hampton Street at approximately 9:55 p.m. Wednesday.
 
Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim, where a laceration was observed on his arm.  The victim reported being assaulted with a knife within the residence.
 
A search warrant was executed at the location and the suspected weapon and suspected drugs were located.
 
As a result of the investigation, 20-year-old Ishpeming resident Christapher Francis Larson was arrested at the scene and lodged at the Marquette County Jail for Felonious Assault.
 
The victim’s injury was non-life threatening.  He was treated and released from Upper Peninsula Health System – Marquette. 
 
The Marquette Police Department was assisted by the Marquette City Fire Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Department, Michigan State Police and UPHS EMS.
 

