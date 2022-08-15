MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – An Ishpeming man has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty on multiple sexual misconduct charges, according to the Marquette County Prosecuting Attorney.

Stephen Mark Johnson, 55, was found guilty by a jury in June of the following charges: Criminal Sexual Conduct – 1st Degree, Criminal Sexual Conduct – 2nd Degree, Child Abuse – 2nd Degree, and Child Abuse – 3rd Degree.

Johnson was sentenced in the 25th Circuit Court by the Judge Roy D. Gotham to serve 10-30 years in prison, 10-15 years in prison, 5-10 years in prison, and 1-2 years in prison for each conviction, respectively. The sentences will run concurrently.

Johnson will first be eligible for parole on March 10, 2032, and will be required to register as a sex offender on Michigan’s public registry for the remainder of his life. After release from prison, Johnson will be monitored by electronic GPS for the rest of his life.

“I was honored and humbled to watch two young ladies stand up to someone who exposed them to years of fear and abuse,” said Marquette County Assistant Prosecutor Jill Hoffman. “They were so brave to take the stand and I am happy to see that their voices were heard by the jury. The Defendant now faces a just sentence and now all parties that were affected by his actions can move forward and begin the healing process.”

The investigation into the case was done by Ishpeming Police Department Chief Chad Radabaugh.