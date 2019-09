Follow @WJMN_Local3

ISHPEMING– The Ishpeming Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for question in a burglary which happened at the Pawnshop, 212 Cleveland Ave.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. this morning, May 31.

Anyone who may have observed suspicious activity in the downtown area between the hours of midnight and 6:35 a.m. is asked to contact the Ishpeming Police Department at (906) 486-4416.