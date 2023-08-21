The Ishpeming Public School board held its last meeting before the start of the upcoming school year this evening. Among the many items on the agenda was the approval of a new teacher contract that included an increase in compensation and a better health insurance plan. Ishpeming School Board President Joe Routhier believes this new 2-year contract will benefit teachers, administrators, and ultimately the students.

“So we did a tentative agreement and so far it’s gone back to the teachers and they have new teacher contracts approved the comments sticking points for most teacher contracts are insurance and salary we’re no different but we have a fantastic staff and we recognize that we need to move and do better by our teacher’s local districts are size and we made some movement and salary and insurance and teachers were great to work with we did meet several times and at the end of the contract could hope is happy for them.” Said Routhier.

Another new program that will benefit the entire west end of Marquette County is the Hematite Childcare and Education Center, which will not only provide daycare for children of public school employees but any kids living inside or outside of the district. Ishpeming Schools Superintendent Carrie Meyer explains.

“Well, this fall we are opening the Hematite childcare and education center we’re very excited we will be hosting an infant room toddler room, and the preschool room it’ll be located on the first floor of St John’s we’ve been working hard this summer with Renovations working on our licensing and then hiring staff District that is has a center open for the entire Community some are doing some for just their staff we have a number of Staff who are utilizing the program but we are servicing much of the West End Community you know a number of them most of them are from the issuing Community but we have some outside of our district lines that are also utilizing the center so we’re very excited to be able to forward to it we look forward to providing the service to our community.” Said Meyer.

The school board also approved several new faculty and staff hirings across all departments. The first day of school is August 30th.