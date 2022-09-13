ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Ishpeming has announced a notice of traffic change affecting a section of Main Street in the city.

The city says the section of Main Street running between Canda Street and Euclid Street will be changed from a one-way to two-way street beginning on Monday, October, 3, 2022.

Currently, the one-way designation allows drivers to drive southbound from Euclid St. to Canda St.

The city says drivers can expect the following implementations when the change begins:

Northbound traffic will yield to traffic on Euclid St. Parking will be in opposite directions (no changes to the number of parking spaces). A yellow line will separate directional traffic (north and south). Removal of one-way signs within the new two-way zone.

Traffic on Main Street to the north between Empire St. and Euclid St. will remain one-way.