It’s Petunia Pandemonium season

MARQUETTE– It’s that time of year again, Petunia Pandemonium is here and looking for volunteers.

The 31st annual planting of Petunia Pandemonium will be held on Saturday, June 1 at 10:00 AM on the west side of South Front Street. Volunteers of all ages, businesses, organizations, churches and scout troops are needed to help plant this award-winning project which beautifies south Marquette’s gateway for five months. The flower beds are all prepared for easy planting and plants will already be placed.

Volunteers are asked to pick a flower bed between Hampton Street and Genesee Street on the west side of the highway. The traffic lane closest to the flower beds will be closed for safety. Safety vests will be available, especially for children.

It is suggested that volunteers wear old clothes and shoes plus gloves and sunscreen. Volunteers should also bring a trowel, although extras will be available, or a very large spoon. The planting takes about an hour and will be followed by a free picnic lunch on the lawn of McCabe’s.

If you are looking to volunteer you can sign up ahead of time by calling Barb Kelly, Petunia Pandemonium chairwoman, at 906-225-5077.