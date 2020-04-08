Jacobs Funeral Homes offers service webcasts for families social distancing

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WJMN) — Remembering the lives of our friends, families, and neighbors. The pandemic has changed the way we’re celebrating the lives of those we’ve lost.

Losing a loved one has never been easy, but the guidelines for social distancing have made “saying goodbye” a little more challenging.

Jacobs Funeral Home in Iron Mountain wants families to know they are still here for them.

“Being available for our families during this time, to show them the security that everything is basically the same,” said Perry Jacobs, Owner, Jacobs Funeral Homes & Crematory Services Inc.

“As it’s been for us, as we keep things clean, their able to do a funeral service. so they can gain the closure that they need when they lose a loved on. It’s important they have that closure and their able to do the closure at that time now and don’t have to wait till a later time period.”

Less then 10 people are allowed at Jacobs Funeral Home for a service, but the funeral can now be available over the internet.

“We have special equipment that we’ve purchased to webcast or broadcast over the internet the service at the families request. We find this to be a big benefit to the family and friends who are not able to attend and provides much needed closure for our families.”

Private services are an option for now, but Perry also wants to ensure families will be able to celebrate life together.

“Some of our families are doing the private service with burial and then holding off for a later date to do a public memorial service where more of the public can join and come as soon as the guidelines will enable us to do that.”

Jacobs has funeral home locations in Iron Mountain, Crystal Falls, and two locations in Northern Wisconsin.

Perry said all of these services are available at each location.

For more information on Jacobs Funeral Homes and Crematory Services, click here.