Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat Video

Starting next week, Negaunee will play host to a musical that has been around for fifty years.

The Vista Theater in Downtown Negaunee will showcase "Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat".

Here's a sneak peak at the song, "Jacob and Sons" from the musical.

"Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is one of Andrew Llyod Webber's earlist works and he went on to write 'Phantom of the Opera' and 'Cats' and 'Evita'. Joseph started small as a little sunday school play back in 1969 and then it turned into this big splashy musical with Donny Osmond in the ninety's and so we are really happy to present it here," said Dave Dagenais, who plays Simeon.

The musical will be from May 7th till the 11th at 7 p.m. and a final show on sunday May 12th at 2 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.