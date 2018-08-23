July Jobless Rates Increase Seasonally in Most of Michigan

iStock/KLH49 The unemployment rate fell to 5.1 percent in August, reaching its lowest level since the recession hit. While unemployment may be steadily falling nationwide, these states just can't seem to catch a break. Check out the 20 states with the highest jobless rates as of July 2015, the latest data provided by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Lansing – Seasonally unadjusted unemployment rates in July rose seasonally in 15 of the state’s 17 major labor market areas, according to the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget. Total employment and workforce levels fell over the month in the majority of regions.

“The jobless rate hikes were typical for July, and the largest rate increases were mostly concentrated in the state’s southern half and metro regions,” said Jason Palmer, director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information & Strategic Initiatives. “Jobs fell in July due to seasonal staffing cuts in local government education along with temporary layoffs in Michigan’s auto industry due to the annual vacation shutdown/retooling period at a number of factories.”

Jul-17 Jun-18 Jul-18 % change % change UPPER PENINSULA LMA month year (15 counties) Civilian Labor Force 140,400 140,500 139,700 -0.6% -0.5% Total Employment 131,200 132,800 132,200 -0.5% 0.8% Unemployment 9,200 7,700 7,500 -2.6% -18.5% Rate (percent) 6.5 5.5 5.3

During July, the unemployment rate increases in the 15 regions ranged from 0.1 to 1.1 percentage points with a median advance of 0.3 of a percentage point. The most pronounced over-the-month jobless rate advances were recorded in the Flint (+1.1), Saginaw (+0.8), Detroit-Warren-Dearborn (+0.6) and Lansing-East Lansing (+0.6) Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs). Unemployment rates edged down over the month in the Upper Peninsula (-0.2) and the Northwest Lower Michigan region (-0.1). In July, regional unemployment rates in Michigan ranged from 3.6 to 6.2 percent. The July Michigan non-seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.8 percent, while the national unadjusted rate was 4.1 percent.

Unemployment Rates Down Over Year

Since July 2017, jobless rates declined in 16 of the 17 Michigan regions. Unemployment rate reductions over the year ranged from 0.7 to 1.5 percentage points with a significant median drop of 1.1 percentage points. The largest rate declines since July 2017 occurred in the Monroe (-1.5), Battle Creek (-1.3) and Muskegon (-1.2) MSAs along with the Northeast Lower Michigan region (-1.2) and the Upper Peninsula (-1.2). The unemployment rate in the Detroit-Warren-Dearborn MSA was unchanged at 5.0 percent over this period.

Total Employment Down Over Month, Up Over Year

From June to July, total employment levels fell seasonally in 15 regions with a median drop of 0.8 percent. The largest over-the-month employment reductions on a percentage basis were posted in the Jackson (-2.1%), Flint (-2.0%) and Saginaw (-1.7%) MSAs. Total employment increased seasonally in July in the Northwest Lower Michigan region (+2.0%) and the Northeast Lower Michigan region (+0.4%).

Jul-17 Jun-18 Jul-18 % change % change MICHIGAN (Data in thousands) month year Civilian Labor Force 4,942 4,954 4,950 -0.1% 0.2% Total Employment 4,674 4,741 4,711 -0.6% 0.8% Unemployment 268 213 239 12.2% -10.8% Rate (percent) 5.4 4.3 4.8

Since July 2017, total employment advanced in 15 areas by 0.1 to 2.4 percent with a solid median gain of 1.0 percent. The largest percentage employment growth took place in the Monroe (+2.4%), Lansing-East Lansing (+2.3%), Ann Arbor (+2.2%) and Grand Rapids-Wyoming (+2.2%) metro areas. Very minor employment reductions from July 2017 to July 2018 were registered in the Battle Creek and Detroit-Warren-Dearborn MSAs.