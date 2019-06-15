June is National Pet Preparedness Month

Follow @WJMN_Local3

LANSING, MICH. In honor of National Pet Preparedness Month, the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division (MSP/EMHSD) is encouraging Michiganders to create an emergency preparedness kit for their pets to ensure complete family readiness during an emergency or disaster.

“Emergencies and disasters come in many forms and could require you to leave your home for an undetermined amount of time,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the MSP/EMHSD. “Remember, if it isn’t safe for you, it isn’t safe for your pets, so it’s important to include your pets in your readiness plan.”

“Planning ahead for all members of your household is key,” said State Veterinarian Nora Wineland, DVM. “For many Michiganders, pets are a part of their family, and including them in the household emergency plan helps protect them in the event of a disaster. Your furry, feathered, finned and scaled family members are depending on you.”

To create a pet preparedness kit, ensure the following items are readily available in a safe location:

Pet food, water and bowls

Pet carrier, leash and collar

Photo of your pet or ID and a photo of you with your pet

Immunization, veterinary records and pet medications

First Aid Kit

Contact list of pet-friendly hotels, veterinarians, and out-of-town friends and family

Toys, rope and sanitation bags