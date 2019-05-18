‘Kayak Express’ is almost ready for Lake Superior

Follow @WJMN_Local3

Like Local 3 News on Facebook:

ONAWAY, MI: For five months, Moran Iron Works (MIW) has been constructing a brand new, 64’ x 19’ aluminum passenger vessel for Pictured Rocks Kayaking (PRK) of Munising.



Recently, PRK hosted a ‘Name that Vessel!’ competition over social media, with each entry having the chance to win a two-person kayaking trip on the new vessel.



With over 100 submissions and names such as ‘Michigan Paddler’, ‘Kayak Launcher’, ‘Innovation Maiden’ and ‘Gitche Gumee’ suggested from people all over the country, the team ultimately decided to use the name originally chosen by the captain of the vessel, Joe Lasak.

“Thank you to everyone who participated. It was with your help that we found inspiration in naming the vessel!” said Joe.



Staying true to the competition, the team randomly chose a winner of the two-person kayaking trip. Congratulations to Betty Sherburne of Onaway, Michigan for being chosen as the winner.

“What a nice surprise to win the trip on this new vessel! I have lived in Onaway for most of my life, I have seen the good that Moran Iron Works has brought to the area, and it is so great that the team at Pictured Rocks Kayaking elected to keep the build in our home state,” says Betty.



With a custom-designed kayak launch system, room enough for 72 passengers and 36 kayaks, a GyroStabilization system that will keep the boat from rocking – in even the roughest of Superior’s surges – and a paint scheme that is as lively as the neon green kayaks which will sit upon it, this vessel can only be described as a remarkable splendor.



The vessel will be named the ‘Kayak Express’ and is set to hit the waters of Lake Superior by summer of 2019.