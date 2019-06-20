Keweenaw National Historical Park seeks public input

Follow @WJMN_Local3

CALUMET– As part of a planning process, Keweenaw National Historical Park is seeking public input about a Draft Accessibility Self Evaluation and Transition Plan through July 11, 2019.

An interdisciplinary team of National Park Service employees identified key park experiences and evaluated park areas to determine which areas would be evaluated for accessibility needs. The team then developed implementation strategies for improving the accessibility at each location.

The plan will guide changes to the way existing services, activities, and programs are provided in multiple locations throughout Keweenaw National Historical Park by defining what barriers limit accessibility and providing recommendations on how they can be modified or removed to increase accessibility for all users.

Keweenaw National Historical Park would like your input on the draft plan. The draft plan can be found online at the project planning website where comments are also received:https://parkplanning.nps.gov/projectHome.cfm?projectID=88488