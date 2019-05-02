Keweenaw Physical Therapist receives prestigious National Appointment

Follow @WJMN_Local3

LAURIUM – Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital & Clinics proudly recognizes Physical Therapist Dave Callaghan, PT, OCS, for receiving National Appointment No. 12111 from the National Ski Patrol (NSP) System.

This prestigious award recognizes a patroller who demonstrates leadership, good judgment and character, and showcases extraordinary service to the NSP.

Without a doubt, Callaghan fits the bill. Callaghan has been actively involved with the Mont Ripley Ski Patrol (MRSP) for 12 years, serving as Patrol Director for the past four. He is also an Instructor for Outdoor Emergency Care, Ski and Toboggan, and Instructor Development.

Callaghan is the fifth MRSP member to receive a National Appointment award from the NSP. Founded in 1936, the MRSP exists to promote a safe environment for skiers and snowboarders at Mont Ripley.

The MRSP joined the inaugural National Ski Patrol in 1938. Callaghan, who is a Board Certified Clinical Specialist in Orthopedic Physical Therapy at Aspirus, received the award during the 2019 NSP North Central Region Awards Banquet in Minocqua, Wisconsin late April. He has been an employee with Aspirus Outpatient Therapies since March of 2002.