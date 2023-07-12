MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – The Peter White Public Library hosted a very special Zumba Class today. It’s called Family Glow Zumba, and it’s one of the many programs of the kid’s summer reading Program. Children of all ages came out to show off their dance moves, all bathed in black light. Participants donned fluorescent clothing and glow stick jewelry, which created quite a sight when the lights went out. Peter White Public libraries will host more than a dozen kid-related events, such as this Zumba class, a book fair, a Lego club, musical concerts, and many more, all to get kids familiar with the library and the joy of reading. Youth Services Librarian, Sarah Rebhorn believes getting kids into the library will hopefully lead them into the children’s section to pick out a book.

“The Summer Reading is a really important service that the library can do for its community. Kids who don’t read during the summer can lose up to a whole grade level in reading. So, what we tried to do is get them excited to come to the library and come to programs, but also really encourage them to keep reading during the summer by having a very easy-to-do reading program, and then the reward for that program is free books.” Said Rehborg.

The library is also hosting a similar program for teen readers. It will run till the end of this month.