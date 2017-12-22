KNSC to hold 6th Annual Candle Luminary Ski

HANCOCK– The Keweenaw Nordic Ski Club its 6th Annual Candle Luminary Ski the day after Christmas. Families can meet at Hancock’s Four Season Chalet on the Houghton County Fairgrounds anytime between 6-8 p.m.

One and two kilometer looped trails will be aglow with luminaria during that time for people to ski, snowshoe, snowbike or just hike. Four legged friends are also welcome.

Bridget Durocher, KNSC Board Member: “It’s often hard to just take that first step to get out in the cold weather, but if you come in the atmosphere is just so wonderful. We always have Christmas music going. The candles just make it so fun to be out there in the dark. Not only engage in this one day activity, but get to know the people and then get out and do it on a regular basis.”

For the first time this year, a chili cook-off will also take place. The event is free through a grant from the Portage Health Foundation, but organizers say donations are appreciated.