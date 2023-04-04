SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WJMN) – Lake Superior State University (LSSU) president Dr. Rodney S. Hanley has resigned from his position with school, an office he had held since the summer of 2018.

According to a release from LSSU, the university’s Board of Trustees has accepted Hanley’s resignation and appointed LSSU Provost & Vice President for Academic Affairs Dr. Lynn G. Gillette as interim president effective immediately.

The board will begin a national search for the next president of LSSU in the near future.

“We wish Dr. Hanley and his family all the best in their future endeavors,” said Tim Lukenda, chair of the LSSU Board of Trustees. “It is time to look forward and maintain our focus on this great institution and all of the wonderful things it has to offer our students of today and in the future.”

Gillette has been provost at LSSU since 2018. Previously, he was provost at Nicholls State University from 2015 to 2018, provost, executive vice president, and president at Sierra Nevada College from 2008 to 2014, and an administrative leader at multiple additional higher education institutions.

Gillette earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Richmond and a doctorate in economics from Texas A&M University and is a graduate of Harvard University’s Management Development Program.