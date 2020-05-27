Lakeshore Boulevard soon be home to a new vet clinic

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) — For the past 9 years, Tracy Nyberg and her husband, Dave, have been apart of the Marquette community. They’ve always wanted to open their own veterinarian clinic in town.

Last week, the couple received the approval to turn their dream into a reality.

“It’s been a journey so far and the work is just beginning,” said Tracy Nyberg, Veterinarian.

“We’re actually having a baby at the end of June too, which is exciting, but that fits into this whole model we have of a small animal practice with a family and community feel, so we feel strongly that the community needs another veterinary clinic and that we can specialize in a way and offer something a little bit different then what’s already offered by the great clinics in the area too.”

With the City of Marquette planning commission voting unanimously 8 to 0 in last week’s meeting, City Manager Mike Angeli said the city’s goal is always to encourage development on vacant land.

“Obviously, we are working hard to make sure nothing is built on the shore line side of the road way, but I think this location is at very good use for a vet clinic,” said Mike Angeli, Manger, City of Marquette.

“It’s a former industrial area that’s been abandoned now for years. The Bed and Breakfast is there, the restaurant is there, so it’s a good spot for a new business, so I am happy with that development.”

Lakeshore Boulevard has seen businesses come and go, but Tracy believes the boost of life in that area will make for a great home.

“Now with all the work going on with Lakeshore Boulevard, it’s a beautiful area that’s really getting rejuvenated,” said Nyberg.

“It also will be perfect because of the bike path is there, it’s very walk able, dog-friendly, there’s a lot of neighborhoods that we are at the bottom of and it’s not really a busy location either and with how the building looks, it looks like a home, so we hope to be a part of the neighborhood there and it was nice to see the City recognize that last week as we were talking about our plans for it.”

The new clinic will be located on Lakeshore Boulevard in between the former Coco’s Resturant and the Park & Sons Contracting office.