Lakeview Elementary students parade costumes for seniors at Lakeview Apartments

NEGAUNEE -- Hundreds of Lakeview Elementary students in Negaunee paraded down the street to Lakeview Apartments today, for their annual Halloween costume parade.

Each year, the senior residents at Lakeview Apartments donate candy so that each student can leave with a Halloween treat bag. The entire school went class by class to visit the residents.

Marcia Waters, Executive Director at Lakeview Apartments, explained, "Our residents get excited and they look for their grandchildren and great grandchildren. It gives them something to look forward to, and the excitement in seeing what they're going to be dressed as and picking them out."

The annual parade has been tradition for Lakeview for about 25 years. More than 640 students visited Lakeview Apartments this year.