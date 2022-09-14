ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Maintenance work is requiring one-way traffic on the M-28 bridge over Sand River beginning on Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT).

MDOT says one alternating lane of traffic will be open using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12 feet is in place on the bridge during work.

The work is expected to be completed by Thursday, September 15, but is dependent on weather and could be delayed.

MDOT says sealing work is being done on the bridge.

Drivers are advised to remain alert for workers and use caution when traveling through the work zones.